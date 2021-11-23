14 Royals-Inspired Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List!

Whether you're browsing for your favorite Anglophile or treating yourself, these holiday must-haves include favorites of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

By Stephanie Petit November 23, 2021 12:49 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Something Sentimental

After Kate sported a personalized necklace to celebrate the birth of son Prince George, Merci Maman named their bestselling piece in honor of the royal. Anyone on your shopping list would love to twin with Kate — while keeping their own loved ones close.

Buy It! The Duchess Necklace by Merci Maman, $189

Something Cozy

Keep your friends and family warm and comfy (not to mention stylish) all winter long with a crewneck sweatshirt featuring none other than pop art Queen Elizabeth.

Buy It! Pop Art Queen Elizabeth Sweatshirt by TeePublic, $38

Something Silly Yet Charitable

Credit: Aurélie Four

Hat makers such as Stephen Jones OBE, Noel Stewart and Awon Golding — all favorites of Meghan Markle — have teamed up once again for the fourth consecutive Haute Dogs calendar. Not only will you get a laugh each month at a cute pup sporting a fascinator, but all proceeds from calendar sales go to help animals in need.

Buy It! Wild at Heart Foundation's Haute Dogs Calendar, $20

Something Thought-Provoking

Take game night up a level with a royal-themed trivia night. Feel free to dress up in tiaras or fascinators and sip martinis (the Queen's former cocktail of choice) while quizzing each other — corgis running around optional.

Buy It! Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family book, $16

Something Pretty

The Queen prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors — and the polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie's "Ballet Slippers."

Buy It! Essie "Ballet Slippers," $9

Something Practical

Credit: Janessaleone.com

Sunscreen is great, but reapplying every few hours is easy to forget. Don't worry — we're all guilty. Take a cue from Meghan, who loves oversized straw hats for sun protection (even when speaking with Gloria Steinem!).

Buy It! Janessa Leone Serena hat, $356

Something Pet-Friendly

Credit: Royal Collection Shop

The royal family loves their dogs, and The Royal Collection Trust didn't forget Fido and Fluffy in their gift shop! It includes everything from bone-shaped toys and tartan blankets to bandanas and collars.

Buy it: Pink Horse Print Dog Toy, $27

Something Quintessentially British

Why not make afternoon tea a tradition outside the U.K.? Stay warmed up this winter with a royal blend worth serving at Buckingham Palace.

Buy it! Fortnum and Mason British Tea Royal Blend, $17

Something Scented

Credit: Nordstrom

While Meghan has been fan of the French perfumer's candles for years, it was on a video call at her California home that we got a sneaky peek of her chosen scent.

Buy it! Diptyque Tuberose candle, $68

Something Subtle

For Meghan's first red carpet appearance in over a year, her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin chose a neutral yet elegant lipstick — and it's perfect for lasting throughout the night at holiday parties.

Buy it! Matte Lipstick in Rosebud by Olivia Palermo Beauty, $38

Something Tasty

Credit: amazon

Meghan wrote the foreword to this cookbook, created to benefit the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died. It includes recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen – and quickly became a best-seller!

Buy it! Together: Our Community Cookbook, $10

Something Stylish

Need some style inspiration? Look no further than this Princess Diana outfit infographic, featuring some of her most iconic looks (the Revenge Dress!), perfect for hanging up near any fashionista or Anglophile's closet.

Buy it! Princess Diana Infographic on Etsy, from $28

Something Reliable

No one can have enough mugs...at least not until this one is in your collection. It features Kate's Christmas looks through the years, but we have a feeling you'll be using it for morning coffee or tea all year long.

Buy it! Christmas Kate Mug on Etsy, $14

Something Traditional

Credit: Royal Collection Shop

Anyone who enjoys decorating also appreciate a new ornament to add to the Christmas tree. The Royal Collection Trust offers a variety of ornaments, stockings and other items to give your home a holiday makeover.

Buy it! Buckingham Palace Red Crystal Crown 2021 Decoration, $34

