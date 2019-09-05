Royal School Day! See Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and More Royals on Their First Days of School
Princess Charlotte is the latest royal to experience the jitters of attending a new school, stepping out in her uniform for her first day at Thomas’s Battersea!
Prince George looked adorable as he shyly greeted the head of Thomas’s Battersea’s lower school on his own first day in Sept. 2017, accompanied by dad Prince William.
Princess Diana looked on at her sons proudly as Prince William stood by Prince Harry on the younger brother’s first day at Wetherby School.
Prince William was all smiles for the start of his education at London’s Wetherby School in 1987.
Princess Beatrice held onto her mother’s hand as she headed to her own first day at Upton House.
Just like Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie had an experienced older sibling to help her out at a new school. Here she is with mom Sarah Ferguson on her first day at Upton House school in Windsor.
Prince Charles confidently shook hands with headmaster Robert Chew on his first day at Gordonstoun School in 1962.
Prince Edward’s nanny escorted him to the first day at London’s Gibbs School in 1968.
Princess Charlotte bundled up in red for her first day of nursery school at Willcocks in Jan. 2018. Like any proud mom, Kate snapped a portrait for the milestone moment!
Kate also was behind the adorable portraits of son George when he started at Westacre Montessori nursery school.
Prince William arrived in style with both of his parents to start Mrs. Mynor’s Nursery School, sporting a striped sweater and red shoes.
Prince Harry confidently waved to the cameras as he joined his brother at Mrs. Mynor’s Nursery School in 1987.