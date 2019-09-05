Royal School Day! See Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and More Royals on Their First Days of School

Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal who looks adorable in a school uniform! See all of her family members pose for their first day of school portraits through the years
By Stephanie Petit
September 05, 2019 12:20 PM

1 of 13

Press Association via AP Images

Princess Charlotte is the latest royal to experience the jitters of attending a new school, stepping out in her uniform for her first day at Thomas’s Battersea!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Press Association via AP Images

Prince George looked adorable as he shyly greeted the head of Thomas’s Battersea’s lower school on his own first day in Sept. 2017, accompanied by dad Prince William.

3 of 13

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Diana looked on at her sons proudly as Prince William stood by Prince Harry on the younger brother’s first day at Wetherby School.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince William was all smiles for the start of his education at London’s Wetherby School in 1987.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Princess Beatrice held onto her mother’s hand as she headed to her own first day at Upton House.

6 of 13

Tim Ockenden/PA Images/Getty

Just like Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie had an experienced older sibling to help her out at a new school. Here she is with mom Sarah Ferguson on her first day at Upton House school in Windsor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Prince Charles confidently shook hands with headmaster Robert Chew on his first day at Gordonstoun School in 1962.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Prince Edward’s nanny escorted him to the first day at London’s Gibbs School in 1968.

Advertisement

9 of 13

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte bundled up in red for her first day of nursery school at Willcocks in Jan. 2018. Like any proud mom, Kate snapped a portrait for the milestone moment!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty

Kate also was behind the adorable portraits of son George when he started at Westacre Montessori nursery school.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Prince William arrived in style with both of his parents to start Mrs. Mynor’s Nursery School, sporting a striped sweater and red shoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Prince Harry confidently waved to the cameras as he joined his brother at Mrs. Mynor’s Nursery School in 1987.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.