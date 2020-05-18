Queen Elizabeth and More Royals Share Their Favorite Flowers as Chelsea Flower Show Goes Virtual

The Chelsea Flower Show may be different this year, but Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family are still celebrating spring.

Each year, the Chelsea Flower Show is a highly-anticipated event for the royal family. Although the event has gone virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen, Prince Charles and more royals are celebrating by sharing their own favorite flowers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, chose to highlight the lily-of-the-valley, sharing photos of the white flower growing in the Buckingham Palace gardens. The monarch has been a fan of the bloom for many years — in fact, it was featured in her coronation bouquet back in 1953 along with orchids from England, stephanotis from Scotland, orchids from Wales, and carnations from Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Image zoom Lily-of-the-valley Buckingham Palace

Image zoom Lily-of-the-valley Buckingham Palace

Prince Charles, an avid gardener, picked the delphinium plant, which covers a tall stem in blue, purple and pink.

"For me, the magnificent, gloriously apparelled delphinium, with its impeccable bearing and massed in platoons, holds pride of place in my botanical affections," said the Queen's son, 71.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shares her husband's affinity for beautiful plants, choosing the alchemilla mollis, commonly known as the the "lady's-mantle," as her favorite flower.

"This acid green fluffy-flowered plant is one of the best-ever foliage plants for the garden and the vase. A must for every gardener," she said.

Image zoom Marianne Majerus Garden Images/Highgrove Enterprises Prince Charles

Image zoom Delphinium Buckingham Palace

Image zoom Alchemilla Mollis Buckingham Palace

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex together chose azaleas, including a colorful photo taken by Sophie herself. They said the flowers are "so breath-taking at this time of year and have the most intoxicating scent."

Princess Anne also got behind the camera to share her favorite plant: hellebores.

"Not only do they flower early but they keep flowering for two months, and they are often beautifully marked with endless variations," she said.

Image zoom Azaleas Buckingham Palace

Image zoom Hellebores Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Gloucester, the Queen's cousin, chose a classic flower to highlight — daisies — while his wife, the Duchess of Gloucester, celebrated sweet peas.

Princess Alexandra, another cousin of the monarch's, said, "My Alexandra rose dominates my garden, but this Golden Celebration rose gives me great pleasure to look at and has the most extraordinary and unique scent."

Image zoom Daisies Buckingham Palace

Image zoom Sweet peas Buckingham Palace

Image zoom Golden Celebration Rose Buckingham Palace

Even though Queen Elizabeth couldn't be at this year's Chelsea Flower Show (one of her favorite annual events) in person, she found a way to send a special message of support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular past time in the United Kingdom," she wrote in a letter.

On Instagram, the official account of the Royal Family shared throwback photos of the Queen at the event over the years.

The annual Chelsea Flower Show was set to kick-off to the public on Tuesday, but it is now taking place virtually with advice sessions and interviews with garden experts being offered online.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William REX/Shutterstock