If you know "Auld Lang Syne," you know Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns

The Royals Are Celebrating Burns Night! Everything to Know About Scotland's Poetry-Filled Celebration

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles both shared social media posts about Burns Night on Tuesday, but what exactly is the holiday?

On Tuesday, the Queen's official social media account shared a painting of Scottish poet Robert Burns as well as quote from when the 95-year-old monarch opened Scottish Parliament in 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times," the Queen said.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's official Clarence House account also shared a post on Tuesday that said, "Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight!"

Burns Night is celebrated on January 25, the anniversary of the composer's birth in 1759. A Burns Supper of traditional Scottish dishes such as haggis, neeps and tatties — usually accompanied by plenty of whiskey — is served before Burns' poems and songs are recited. The night ends with guests joining hands and singing "Auld Lang Syne," according to VisitScotland.com.

"Auld Lang Syne" is a poem many Americans will recognize as the song most associated with New Year festivities.

Last year, as Burns Night festivities were being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton and Prince William sent a message to hospital staff at NHS Tayside thanking them for their work and wishing them well on the holiday.

"Hello to everyone at NHS Tayside," William said. "We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world – a time to come together to eat, drink and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns."

Kate (sporting tartan) added, "Sadly this year is a little different. And for many of you working on the frontline, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society."

William told the staffers that they would be treated to a traditional haggis dinner to thank them for their sacrifices.

Kate, 40, and William, 39, signed off with "Slàinte Mhath," a toast to "good health" in Scottish Gaelic.

Prince Charles, now 73, marked the annual celebration in 2021 by reciting "Auld Lang Syne."

At the end of the video, the royal holds up a cup and toasts in Scottish Gaelic, raising his glass and taking a sip.

Prince Charle described the poem as "words which have become a symbol of fellowship the world over — and never has that sense of connection been more important than now."

Scotland is part of the U.K. (along with England, Wales and Northern Ireland), and it also happens to be home to some of of the royal family's favorite places. The Queen spends her summer holiday months at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland, which has served as a private retreat for the family for more than 150 years.