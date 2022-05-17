The royal siblings had the ultimate photo op with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Royals at Disney! Prince Albert of Monaco Takes His Twins to Disneyland Paris: See the Photos

They may already live in a palace, but Monaco's Prince Albert and his children couldn't resist paying a visit to another famous castle!

Seven-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were all smiles as they posed alongside their father — and Mickey and Minnie Mouse — in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle during a recent visit to Disneyland Paris.

The visit comes as the French theme park celebrates its 30th anniversary. The twins first visited Disneyland Paris in April 2019.

In photos from the visit, Jacques gives an enthusiastic two thumbs up, while his sister Gabriella excitedly poses in her fashionable two-toned blue and red sunglasses.

The twins' last public outing was on May 7 when they joined their parents at a rugby match in Monaco. The engagement was Charlene's second public outing since the 44-year-old former Olympian returned to Monaco after a four-month stay in a Swiss clinic, where she received treatment for profound emotional and physical exhaustion. Charlene didn't appear to have come along on the Disneyland Paris outing.

Albert is gradually immersing his children into royal responsibilities, just as his parents, Princess Grace and Prince Rainier, did with him.

"Our parents took us on official trips early, but we didn't feel they were official trips," Prince Albert previously told PEOPLE. "When we were young, they would go off and do some sort of serious thing. Then they would be with us in the off-time. There was a lot of value to that."

