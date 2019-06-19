3 Royal Brides, 1 Special Day! See the Gorgeous Throwback Photos of Sophie, Victoria and Silvia

Prince Edward (the Queen’s fourth child and third son) married Sophie Rhys-Jones on June 19, 1999.
Prince Edward, 55, and Sophie, 54, tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank recently walked down the aisle.
The bride wore an ivory silk organza wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw along with a crystal beaded veil. For her tiara, Sophie wore a previously unseen piece from the Crown Jewel collection made up of four detachable diamond anthemions believed to have been taken from one of Queen Victoria’s famous crowns.
The couple met at a tennis match in 1993.
“We manage to have a good laugh about things most of the time, and we happen to love each other, which is the most important thing of all,” Prince Edward has previously said about his relationship with Sophie.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden walked down the aisle on June 19, 2010, marrying Prince Daniel.
Around 1,100 guests watched as the couple said their vows at Stockholm Cathedral.
Victoria’s dress, featuring a long train, was by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden.
She also wore the Swedish cameo tiara, the same diadem that her mother, Queen Silvia, and her paternal aunts wore when they married.
No royal wedding is complete without a carriage ride…
…and a first dance…
…and cake!
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s wedding date held special meaning: it was the same date as Victoria’s parents, Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf tied the knot in 1976.
The couple also married at Stockholm Cathedral, with Silvia wearing the cameo tiara.
The couple met at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and the King would later explain that they just “clicked.”
Queen Silvia wore a Christian Dior by Marc Bohan silk gown with long sleeves for the big day.
Their wedding ceremony was capped off with a carriage ride through Stockholm.