Why Didn't One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids Have Her Own Bouquet?

After the adorable group of bridesmaids and page boys stole the show at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding on Saturday, they sweetly posed for the couple’s official portraits from the big day. But eagle-eyed royals fans may have noticed that there was something missing from the photo.

In the picture of the newlyweds with their entire bridal party and family, two of the little girls in the left corner — Ivy Mulroney, daughter of the bride’s close pal Jessica Mulroney, and Florence van Cutsem, goddaughter of the groom — are sharing a bouquet of flowers.

There’s a good reason they were missing a flower arrangement: Ivy played a special role during the ceremony that required her hands to be free. When the children filed past Harry and Meghan at the altar, the bride passed her own bouquet to Ivy, who was holding hands with two fellow bridesmaids as she proceeded down the aisle.

In the official portrait of the couple with just their bridal party, it appears Florence let the 4-year-old share her bouquet in the photo.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, the bridal party and family Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and bridal party Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The kind act of sharing comes as little surprise after Ivy’s father, Canadian television host Ben Mulroney, shared on Tuesday’s Your Morning that Ivy made “very good friends” with the other bridesmaids.

“The kids had a chance to get to know each other a little bit at these rehearsals and some get-togethers as well,” he explained. “They sort of came together in a little bit of a ‘club’ before this happened.”

Ivy Mulroney Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty I

Bridesmaids Jane Barlow/Getty

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Jessica, Meghan’s best friend and a Toronto-based stylist, sat with her husband just a few feet away from the former Suits star at Saturday’s ceremony, acting as her “unofficial maid of honor.” And Jessica’s other children, twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, also served important roles: they held her veil down the aisle!

RELATED VIDEO: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Subtly Honored Princess Diana in Their Wedding Photos

Ben shared that they encouraged their kids to wave at onlookers and take in the experience, and it was clear that they did — Brian and John’s excited faces from inside the car when they arrived with the bride instantly sparked smiles from watchers both at home and along Windsor Castle’s Long Walk.

John and Brian Mulroney Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images

John and Brian Mulroney ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Then there was the moment that cameras caught Brian excitedly smiling (despite missing his front teeth) behind Meghan as they entered St. George’s Chapel.

“I asked him and he said he’d never heard a trumpet before,” Ben explained of his son’s giddy reaction. “And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers — none of that was there during the rehearsal.”

Brian Mulroney

Ben also explained that they had different tactics on getting the children to behave during the ceremony.

“We did months and months of bribery and mild threatening, but in the days leading up, we changed our tune to a more Oprah-themed empowerment: ‘You can do this!’ ” he said. “And they did.”