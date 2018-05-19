Troian Bellisario & Abigail Spencer Celebrate Meghan Markle Organizing Slippers for Wedding Guests

Royal wedding guests were offered slippers to give their well-heeled feet a rest after a long ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.

Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario showed off the comfy white slippers on her Instagram Story following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“How amazing is this, because these shoes have come off,” Bellisario, 32, said on her story while holding her high-heeled shoes. “They have slippers for us, slippers. I’m so ready.”

As she approached a gentleman handing out the slippers, he could be heard asking the actress if she would like a pair.

“Yes, please!” she is heard saying.

Troian Bellisario/Instagram

Providing slippers or flip-flops has become a common and welcome touch in many American weddings and now, it seems, royal weddings too.

Meghan and Harry added a lot of personal touches to their wedding to make the royal affair far more personal. The couple also gave out goodie bags to mark the special day.

Aside from celebrating the slippers on social media, Bellisario sent her well wishes to Meghan and Harry on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry.”

Troian Bellisario/Instagram

“I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come. Also. Thank you so much @annabelleharron & @temperleylondon for making me feel so beautiful on such a momentous occasion,” she continued. “And last but definitely not least… thank you @halfadams for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride.”

Bellisario, who attended the wedding with husband and Meghan’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams, also shared a gif of her slippered feet alongside those of Suits actress Sarah Rafferty and actress Abigail Spencer — both close friends of the bride.

On Thursday, Adams and Bellisario shared photos of their adventure in London ahead of the royal wedding.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor, who played Meghan’s onscreen husband on USA Network’s hit legal drama, shared photos from his trip to the U.K. via his Instagram account.

Troian Bellisario, Abigail Spencer Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The two enjoyed themselves at the Royal Standard of England — a 900-year-old alehouse — that they made to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The couple joined other Suits stars at St. George’s Chapel, including Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht and Rafferty.

Meghan and Harry said “I do” in front of 600 guests on Saturday, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Charles had a special role in the service, escorting Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ANL/REX/Shutterstock

The new Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning Givenchy wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller who created the gown out of pure white silk with an open neckline and slight A-line skirt.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

For her wedding reception, the former actress stepped out in a custom white bespoke lily high neck gown made of silk crepe by Stella McCartney.

The dress featured a high halter neck with an open back and a train that Meghan carried as she walked to a silver blue Jaguar that Harry drove.

She accessorized her look with a pair of heels from one of her favorite footwear brands — Aquazurra — that are “made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue,” according to the palace. She also wore a pair of diamond drop earrings and showed off an emerald cut aquamarine ring that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.