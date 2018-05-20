Meghan and Harry's 'Extraordinary' Wedding Was 'Moving Beyond Words,' Reveals Suits Creator

Although Meghan Markle’s acting days are behind her, her Suits family couldn’t have been happier for the royal bride on her wedding day.

After attending the wedding on Saturday, Suits creator Aaron Korsh wrote a few words about what it was like to watch Meghan marry Prince Harry, an experience which he called “the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen.”

“I was asked to write something for The New York Daily News,” Korsh, 51, wrote on social media. “They were kind enough to print some of it. Here’s the rest…”

Beginning his description of the memorable day, Korsh explained that “from the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the drive up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another.”

Aaron Korsh and Meghan Markle Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Gareth Fuller - WPA/Getty Images

RELATED: Castmate Love! Meghan Markle’s Former Suits Costars Arrive at the Royal Wedding

In an excerpt from his account of the wedding, which was also published by the Daily News, Korsh went on to describe Harry as “looking earnest and somehow vulnerable” as he walked down the aisle, while Meghan looked “strong and proud and regal and beautiful.”

“To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words,” he continued.

It’s the event of the decade! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

RELATED: Patrick J. Adams Tells Meghan Markle to ‘Love Deeply’ as Suits Cast Has ‘Last Supper’ Before Her Wedding

“After that, the walk to the reception was like a dream where we found ourselves momentarily in step with Sir Elton John and George Clooney. I could tell they really wanted to run up and greet met but it was clear they were too shy. Either that or they had no idea who I was or even that I was there. But I’m pretty sure it was the former,” he continued, referencing the couple’s first reception, a lunch attended by all of the 600 guests who were present at the wedding ceremony.

“I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness,” he concluded.

I was asked to write something for The New York Daily News, they were kind enough to print some of it. Here’s the rest… #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/dkzncEeNTL — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 20, 2018

Of course, Korsh — who was also joined by his wife — wasn’t the only member of Meghan’s Suits family to make the trip across the pond.

Joining Korsh were Meghan’s costars Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer, Jacinda Barrett and Patrick J. Adams — who became Meghan’s on-screen husband when their characters tied the knot during the Suits season 7 finale.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: Yes, Meghan Markle’s Bridal ‘Messy Bun’ Was Supposed to Come Loose, Says Her Hairdresser

Adams, who wed Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario in December 2016, also had some sweet words to share with Meghan on Twitter.

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow,” he wrote ahead of the big day. “Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well.”