Serena Williams Is Going to the Royal Wedding! Tennis Star Shares Getting Ready Videos on Instagram

Serena Williams is going to the royal wedding!

The tennis star, who is good friends with Meghan Markle, posted on her Instagram story to document herself getting ready for the big day.

“So my friend is getting married today, and I’m up super early,” she said. “I’ve known her for so many years, and I’m so happy for her.”

Posing with her 8-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian, who is also attending the nuptials, Williams filmed herself putting on her makeup for Meghan and Prince Harry‘s wedding day at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Serena Williams/Instagram

For the occasion, Williams confirmed she was wearing a necklace from Bulgari’s heritage collection, as well as a blush pink dress and fascinator.

She also shared a photo of her full look on Instagram, without a caption.

Previously, Williams had played coy about whether or not she’d be attending her friend Meghan’s wedding, telling Good Morning America: “I’ll see if I can make it.”

Williams and Ohanian are just two of several famous faces who are attending Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding. Other stars who have made their way to the church include George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey.