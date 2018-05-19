Prince Philip Makes His Post-Surgery Debut with Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Wedding

The royal grandparents have arrived!

Prince Philip made his highly anticipated appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth at their grandson Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday. The two were the last to arrive at St. George’s Chapel before the bride made her way down the aisle.

Philip’s attendance at Harry and Meghan’s was in question even in the days before the ceremony. The palace only just confirmed that he would attend the wedding on Friday. On April 4, he underwent hip replacement surgery at a hospital in London, and has been recupperating at home. Fortunately, he’s been recovering at Windsor Castle — just a short walk away from St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Meghan are tying the knot.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

In a press briefing just two weeks before the ceremony, a palace spokesperson said that the members of the royal family “very much hope” that Philip would be able to attend the ceremony.

Arriving at St. George’s Chapel next to his wife, Philip was able to walk into the church without the aid of a wheelchair or a cane or his wife’s arm. Both the Queen and Philip waved to the gathered crowds as they made their way inside.

Adhering to her signature look, the Queen, 92, wore a monochromatic coat in a bright green hue with a floral dress underneath, including a hat featuring a purple floral accent, carrying her signature black handbag. Philip wore a morning suit.

Philip will celebrate his 97th birthday in less than a month, on June 10. He and Queen Elizabeth marked their 70th wedding anniversary this past fall. Due to his recuperation, Philip has also had to delay his first meeting with his newest great-grandchild, William and Kate’s latest addition, Prince Louis.