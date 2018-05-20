Meghan Markle Was the 'Epitome of Grace, Love and Beauty’ at Her Wedding, Says Pal Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her close friend Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry with an incredibly sweet message.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of images from the pair’s fairytale wedding on Saturday. “That happened today.”

“You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.” she continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good,” the actress, 35, added. “Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy..and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. 💕.”

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Following Meghan and Harry’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Chopra was one of 600 guests who were invited to the couple’s first reception, which was held inside Windsor Castle at St. George’s Hall.

During the daytime gathering, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth, Chopra wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood ensemble, which she accessorized with a pair of embellished ankle strap heels.

Afterwards, Chopra was also one of the 200 guests invited to the couple’s second, and more intimate, reception at Frogmore House, which was hosted by the father of the groom Prince Charles.

Dressing for the occasion, Chopra opted for an embellished off-the-shoulder gown from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection.

The former star of Quantico, who was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Dior purse.