Princess Diana's Siblings Arrive at Nephew Prince Harry's Royal Wedding to Meghan Markle

Princess Diana‘s three siblings are representing Prince Harry‘s late mother at the royal wedding Saturday.

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale are arriving at Windsor Castle, and they will all play prominent roles in Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle. Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading during the service.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” Kensington Palace previously announced in a statement.

Charles arrived with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer, who donned a purple ensemble with matching fascinator. Diana’s brother, who famously delivered the eulogy at her funeral, coordinated in a matching tie and morning suit.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Charles Spencer TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charles Spencer remembered his late sister ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death last summer, telling PEOPLE: “She could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble, totally at ease. It’s an incredible gift.

Lady Sarah is the eldest of the Spencer children. She dated Prince Charles in 1977 before introducing the future king to her youngest sister.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Harry has been very conscious of including his late mother in the next chapter of his life. He even included two diamonds from Diana’s jewelry collection in Meghan’s custom engagement ring.

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is — and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to — to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan said during the couple’s engagement interview.

It’s the event of the decade! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Prince William Surprise Fans Camping Out for Royal Wedding

Harry added that Meghan and his mother would be “thick as thieves, without question,” if she were still alive.

“I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends — best friends with Meghan. So no it’s — you know it is days like – days like today when – when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news,” he said, adding, “I’m sure she’s with us yeah, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else.”

Prince Harry and Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty

The man leading the soldiers who will escort Prince Harry and Meghan during their first carriage ride as a married couple has a unique link to the wedding of the groom’s parents: Lt. Col James Gaselee, of the Household Cavalry, is the brother of Sarah-Jane Gaselee – who was one of the bridesmaids at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Lt. Col Gaselee is the commanding officer in charge of the traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry who are accompanying Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, as they ride in the Ascot Landau (being pulled by Windsor Greys Storm, Tyrone, Sir Basil and Milford Haven) through the streets of Windsor after the couple’s nuptials.