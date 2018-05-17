Fashionistas Can't Wait to See What Hats Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Wear to the Royal Wedding

Aside from Meghan Markle‘s white dress, there’s another royal wedding style that already has everyone is buzzing: How will Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie top their scene-stealing fascinators from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding?

These elaborate headpieces are staples of the royals, and fans can expect attendees of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials on Saturday to wear stylish (and wild) hats. However, it’s unlikely that any headpieces will be as memorable as the ones William and Harry’s first cousins wore in 2011.

Both sisters — who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson— opted for whimsical fascinators by renowned London milliner Philip Treacy. Eugenie’s blue cap, pinned to the front of her head, perfectly matched her blue and green Vivienne Westwood dress, but it was the explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers that sent it over the top. Perhaps even more captivating was Beatrice’s pale pink headpiece topped with a giant bow that drew comparisons to a pretzel.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Getty

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Getty

Shortly after William and Kate’s wedding, Princess Beatrice auctioned the fascinator off to raise money for charity, fetching $130,000 to go towards UNICEF and Children in Crisis, which was established by her mother.

“It has its own personality, and I am so happy that we have raised the most incredible amount of money and can make an even bigger change for the lives of some of the most vulnerable children across the world,” she said at the time of the dazzling hat.

Beatrice, now 29, looks back on the questionable fashion statement with grace.

“When everyone else was saying you look ridiculous, you have to have a sense of humor about that and I was able to raise awareness about some incredible issues by using humor,” she told Vogue in November 2017.

The nation is now counting on Princesses Beatrice and Euginie to save the circus of this #RoyalWedding solely by the strength of their hat choices 🙏 #MeghanAndHarry #weneedthis pic.twitter.com/ieTjx8zDyz — Eleanor (@e_eshn) May 17, 2018

I only care about the Royal Wedding insofar as Beatrice and Eugenie wear even uglier hats than they did at the last. #BitchYouLeanInToThatWickedStepsisterVibe #MakeItYourOwn — Marcus Peterson (@marcusrpeterson) May 17, 2018

I just need to know if Princess Beatrice is going to out-silly her current silliest hat record. — 🦄💗💜💙🦄 (@uuNICoornn) May 15, 2018

Blow Meghan’s dress. I want to see Beatrice’s and Eugenie’s hats. — Sylvia Milne (@Libmoggy) May 15, 2018

thinking about what hat Princess Beatrice is going to wear this weekend like pic.twitter.com/UpD4rzPtcg — M.M. Plumm (@moplumsy) May 14, 2018

I do hope Beatrice and Eugenie were nicer hats at Harry and Meghan’s wedding 😱#justsaying 👒👒👒👒 — jules (@jules0455) May 15, 2018

I'm more excited to see Princes Beatrice hat at the royal wedding on Saturday than i am about eating my Nana's homemade scones. pic.twitter.com/6ljSqG16jd — Daniella Butterworth (@smileitsdani) May 17, 2018

And royal fans can’t wait to see what the girls wear this time around.

“The nation is now counting on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to save the circus of this #RoyalWedding solely by the strength of their hat choices,” joked one fan on Twitter.

Another added, “I only care about the royal wedding insofar as Beatrice and Eugenie wear even uglier hats than they did at the last.”

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

The sisters also have another wedding to look forward to: Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank. The couple will tie the knot on Friday, Oct. 12.

A friend of Eugenie, 28, told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and Jack and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend.

In fact, they’re all neighbors! Eugenie and Jack have moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace — right next door to Nottingham Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.