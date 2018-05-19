Kate Middleton's Side-Eye and Zara Phillips' Jaw Drop During Bishop's Sermon Rule Twitter

No one could deny the palpable emotion at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday as Bishop Michael Bruce Curry delivered a passionate message just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do.”

Bishop Curry, from Chicago, Illinois, burst with energy as he spoke of love, American slavery and even quoted Martin Luther King Jr.

Several members of the royal family sported priceless expressions as they listened to the American reverend speak boldly at the ceremony. Naturally, members of the Twittersphere were quick to notice the royal reactions, including Kate Middleton’s side-eye to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Zara Phillips’ reaction didn’t go unnoticed either! Harry’s cousin’s response to the sermon was one big jaw drop.

And sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie sported matching smirks!

“I’m cackling because the Americans are listening to this sermon like, ‘Oh yeah, this is how this works’ and all the camera shots of the Brits have them looking around at each other like ??????? #RoyalWedding,” one Twitter user wrote.

Man I love this preacher. Just look at their faces #RoyalWedding2018 😂 pic.twitter.com/BIajj76eSC — hellomynameisSarah RN (@sarah_janemad) May 19, 2018

Another added: “THE WHOLE FAMILY NOW HAS CHURCH GIGGLES #royalwedding.”

Bishop Curry began reading “The Power of Love,” which he wrote specifically for the royal wedding. He said with emotion: “Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it.”

NOOOO, they're following that amazing social justice tirade by a black preacher with a gospel choir doing Ben E King's Stand By Me. This is the best — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) May 19, 2018

He honored Markle’s American heritage and quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

Watching the royals trying to keep a straight face whilst listening to the American preacher is what I live for #royalwedding — Becky (@becky_beadle) May 19, 2018

At the event, Prince William, Zara Tindall, David Beckham, Elton John and more all donned surprised — and giggly — expressions as Bishop Curry went off-script in his love-based message.

Many on Twitter praised the preacher, with one person tweeting, “This preacher is going to win the internet today.”

In true Twitter fashion, one social media user didn’t hold back with his observation.

“Reeling from that preacher’s performance,” he tweeted. “What a f—— time to try out that much new material.”

Bishop Curry also evoked the words of Jesus Christ, saying, “Jesus had founded the most revolutionary movement in human history: a movement built on the unconditional love of God for the world and the mandate to live that love.”

Harry and Meghan, who earlier in the day received their new titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from Queen Elizabeth, smiled and watched intently as Bishop Curry spoke.

After the message, an all-Black gospel choir performed a passionate rendition of “Stand By Me.”