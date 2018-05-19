Cinderella Style! Harry and Meghan Depart in a Horse-Drawn Carriage After Saying 'I Do'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married, and they left St. George’s Chapel in happily-ever-after style!

The royal couple embarked on a horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor on Saturday in an open-top Ascot Landau carriage.

It was the first time the crowds of well-wishers scored a glimpse of the newlyweds in person after the service, where they said their “I dos” in front of an audience of family and friends including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Harry’s best man, Prince William.

Both Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, smiled and waved at the cheering fans during their ride — many of whom camped out a few days in advance.

Harry was dressed in his official British Army Blue and Royals frock coat uniform for the occasion, to honor the 10 years he served.

Meghan was dressed in a long-sleeve boat neck Givenchy gown with a simple silhouette and statement train worn with a cathedral-length veil and Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

The royals traveled from Windsor via Castle Hill and processed through the town along the High Street, Sheet Street, King’s Road and Albert Road before eventually returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

The bride and groom were alone in the carriage, with close family members gathering on the West Steps to wave them off. The rest of the bridal party headed up to the castle from the church for the start of the festivities in the State Rooms.

Harry had previously rode in one of the five Ascot Landaus carriages when he was best man for his brother William seven years ago.

As for the carriage itself, it was pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father-and-son team, Storm and Tyrone. A traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry Regiment, which was Harry’s army regiment, accompanied the newlyweds along the journey.

Had it rained, the couple would have traveled in the Scottish State Coach, which was built in 1830. In 1969, a new top was made and incorporated large glass windows and two transparent panels in the roof, which would enable the crowds to watch the two.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey, which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace said in a statement earlier this month.

The carriage ride marks the last public element of the royal wedding.

Harry and Meghan will next join their guests for a luncheon reception at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.