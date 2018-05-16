It’s a mini royal wedding!

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preparing to tie the knot on Saturday, a group of kids celebrated the impending nuptials on Wednesday with a sweet wedding parade — complete with a mini Harry and Meghan!

Young students with the Queensmead School in Windsor, England, dressed in their best royal wedding gear as they marched in their own wedding procession on Windsor Great Park’s Long Walk toward Windsor Castle.

Footage of the event showed the children waving and clapping as they walked along the path. One boy even dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will officiate Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Today Queensmead School in Windsor held a wedding parade on the Long Walk, complete with mini Prince Harry, Ms. Markle, Archbishop and wedding guests #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/w2EF5Ra7v7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Mini Meghan held a bouquet of white roses and smiled with a tiara perched atop her head. Little Harry appeared alongside the little girl, dressed in a mini military uniform.

The parade comes on the same day the couple announced the cutest group of bridesmaids and page boys for their royal wedding. Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will lead the pack of bridal attendants. Harry’s royal nephew and niece will reprise their roles from their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends will also serve in the bridal party. They range in age from 2 to 7, with the youngest being 2-year-old Zalie Warren — daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, will serve as his best man. Harry was at William’s side at his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

Meghan, however, has decided not to have a maid of honor.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said earlier this month. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”