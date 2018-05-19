Princess Charlotte Takes Charge While Prince George Is Shy at the Royal Wedding

It may have been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding, but it was their young bridal party (which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte) that stole the show.

Jewelry designer Claudia Bradby, who attended the wedding with her husband, ITN anchor Tom Bradby, told ITV that seeing the children walk down the aisle was a highlight of the already-exciting day.

“[Charlotte] was amazing,” Claudia told the British television network. “It was sweet seeing the little posies of flowers.”

And how were the children — four boys, six girls, all ages 7 and under — able to stay well-behaved during the ceremony? The thought of sweets and their favorite TV show to come after it was all over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding party Jane Barlow/Getty

“One little girl was upset but being comforted by the promise of Peppa Pig and Smarties later,” she said.

All in all, Claudia says the children looked well-rehearsed and seemed to be fully enjoying their big moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding party REX/Shutterstock

She said: “They were very well practiced, they looked as if they were really enjoying it.”

Although George waved shyly on the TV broadcast, a source tells PEOPLE that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter showcased her personality at the fairy-tale event, leading the other children at the church.

“Charlotte was totally taking charge of them all, but very sweetly, telling the others they couldn’t go down the aisle yet,” the source says. “Meghan looked over at them and smiled. It all felt very normal and very natural — not like a formal state occasion in any way. It was amazing.”

George and Charlotte were joined in the wedding party by Brian and John Mulroney, who carried Meghan’s veil down the aisle; their little sister Ivy Mulroney; Meghan’s goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt; Jasper Dyer, the son of Harry’s friend Mark Dyer; and Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem, Harry’s goddaughters.