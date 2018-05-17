The Royal Baby Bump You Should Look Out for at the Royal Wedding!

Prince Louis is staying home, but don’t worry — Zara Tindall will be bringing baby fever to the royal wedding.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and cousin to groom Prince Harry is expected to attend Saturday’s nuptials to Meghan Markle with her plus-one in tow — she’s expecting her second child! She’s also expected to be joined by husband Mike Tindall, who will be sporting a new look for the occasion thanks to surgery to correct his famously crooked nose, which he broke several times during his rugby career.

Zara and Mike, who wed in 2011 just months after Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot, announced the pregnancy news in January — just one year after Zara suffered a miscarriage in December 2016.

The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Mia Tindall. Mia is known for stealing the show — getting cuddles and kisses from Harry at polo events and happily displaying great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s purse during official photo shoots.

Zara Tindall on April 1, 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

She was also there to help her parents during the difficult time following Zara’s miscarriage.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

However, Mia won’t be part of the 10 adorable children — including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the couple’s godchildren and children of their friends — who will make up the bridesmaids and page boys at the royal wedding.

Mike, Mia and Zara Tindall Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Zara’s new addition will add to the growing number of royal cousins. She’s due to give birth this spring, shortly after Kate welcomed her third child, Prince Louis.

Both women stepped out in Windsor, England, on Easter Sunday to attend church with the rest of the royal family at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — just the spot where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday — with their growing bellies.

Kate’s appearance at the royal wedding will be her first since giving birth on April 23. The palace has already confirmed that Prince Louis, who will be nearly four weeks old at the time of the wedding, will remain home — but we’ll likely see him again at his christening, expected to take place in July.