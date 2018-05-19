Oprah Winfrey Arrives at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Surprise!

Oprah Winfrey attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Winfrey, 64, who wore a pale pink Stella McCartney dress with lace detailing and a cream hat, was among a handful of celebrities at the wedding. A day ahead of the royal ceremony, the talk show icon attended the musical Tina, about music legend Tina Turner, at London’s Aldwych Theatre.

George and Amal Clooney were also in attendance on Saturday. The couple were confirmed as two of the 200 invited to the private evening reception at Frogmore House

“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while,” a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Oprah Winfrey Ian West/PA Wire

Actress Priyanka Chopra, and several of Meghan’s Suits costars, including Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman supported Markle at the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan exchanged vows at the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan, 36, was escorted to the altar on her wedding day by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Meghan had planned on having her father, Thomas Markle, by her side, but she “sadly” confirmed on Thursday that he would not be attending the royal wedding as originally planned.

Markle’s mother traveled with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle.

And while Harry’s brother Prince William acted as best man in the wedding, Meghan opted not to have a maid of honor.