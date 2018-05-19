Meghan Markle Was Texting with Friends the Night Before Her Royal Wedding: She Was 'Excited'

Cue the wedding ring emoji!

Actress Janina Gavankar said she checked in with Meghan Markle the night before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

“We were texting last night, which is crazy! If it were me I would not have any space for anything other than this,” Gavankar told U.K.’s ITV. “But it’s pretty usual. It’s not surprising. Meghan has so much space in her heart for all of the people that she loves.”

So how was Meghan feeling before her big day?

“Excited!” said Gavankar, who has known the former Suits actress, 36, for several years. “She gets to marry the love of her life.”

Meghan Markle Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty

Gavankar also opened up about Meghan and Harry’s connection, saying the two have a strong bond based on their charity work.

“I remember she was impressed with the fact that he was very hands-on with the work that he does in his world and that he knows what his true sense of worth is, just like her,” Gavankar told the outlet. “They are very similar in that way and that’s why they are so powerful together.”

Gavankar was spotted arriving at the royal wedding with Meghan’s other close friend Priyanka Chopra.

Janina Gavankar

Gavankar and Chopra were among a handful of celebrities invited to the wedding. Oprah Winfrey also attended the ceremony, along with George and Amal Clooney. Several of Meghan’s Suits costars, including Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, supported Markle at the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Harry and Meghan said their “I dos” in a fairytale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan, who arrived at the chapel with her mother, Doria Ragland, was a beautiful bride as she walked down the aisle to wed her royal fiancé in an elegant service fit for a princess.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the chapel with their adorable bridal party in tow, including Harry’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.