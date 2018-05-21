Every Piece of Jewelry ($68K Cartier Diamond Earrings!) Meghan Wore with Her Sexy Reception Dress

When Meghan Markle stepped out with her new husband, Prince Harry, in a sleek Stella McCartney reception gown, jaws dropped. From her sexy dress silhouette to his dapper tux and that vintage Jaguar, it was the couple’s mic drop moment — something out of a James Bond film. And even 48 hours later, we’re still deconstructing everything about her second look of the day.

To complement her silk open back gown created by the British designer, Meghan wore a pair of 18-karat white gold Cartier chandelier earrings, which retail for $68,000 according to Cartier’s website (each set has a total of 1.89 carats of diamonds).

Besides her stunning diamond drop danglers, the other jewelry Meghan wore for the reception paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

PEOPLE confirmed Meghan wore Diana’s aquamarine ring on her right hand which was visible while she waved at photographers as she sat in the silver-blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero Harry was driving.

Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine stunner to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997. The jewel is part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, where it’s connected by five strands of pearls. She wore both to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996.

When she walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, Meghan accessorized her boatneck Givenchy Haute Couture gown with two other diamond pieces by Cartier.

For her earrings, the new duchess went with a pair of simple white gold and diamond studs, and on her right arm, she wore a 10.11 carat bracelet constructed with over 150 individual diamonds, valued at $155,000.

Meghan and Harry broke royal tradition when she gave him a platinum wedding band with a textured finish during the ceremony. The band was expected to be made from the royal stash of Welsh gold, as the royal family has used the gold ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923.

However, Meghan’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, which Queen Elizabeth gave the bride-to-be as a gift. Harry and Meghan chose London’s Cleave & Company to create the royal rings. The company also made Meghan’s engagement ring.

The couple began dating in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date and were first revealed as a couple in October 2016. During their high-speed, long-distance courtship, Harry and Meghan spent time together at each other’s respective homes in London and Toronto, where Meghan filmed Suits. The seventh season of the USA legal drama was her last.