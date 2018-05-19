All About Meghan Markle's Sexy Second Wedding Dress for the Evening Reception

A fairy tale wedding would not be complete without two dream dresses. And Meghan Markle definitely got the memo.

Meghan, 36, married Prince Harry, 33, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 in a gorgeous custom Givenchy design by the label’s British Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller, that was fit for an elegant princess.

Her next dress, however, was definitely fit for a party. To cap off their magical wedding day, the royal couple made their way to the Frogmore House in Windsor (in a silver blue Jaguar), where Prince Charles hosted an intimate soirée for 200 of the couple’s closest friends and family members. As Harry and Meghan made their glamorous exit from Windsor Castle, Meghan debuted her second look: a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” featuring a high halter neck and sexy open back.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan added custom satin Aquazurra shoes featuring nude mesh detailing and baby blue-painted soles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

She also changed up her hairstyle — and hair stylist — turning to George Northwood to create her effortless updo, after go-to Hollywood stylist Serge Normant created her bridal hair moment for the ceremony.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

For his part, Prince Harry looked dapper as ever in a classic tuxedo.

Meghan once said that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s bridal look was “everything goals” and she appears to have taken notes from the late star with her own elegant and effortless bridal style.

Kate Middleton also pulled an outfit change for her royal nuptials to Prince William in 2011. For her and Prince William’s reception at Buckingham Palace, Kate slipped into another dress designed by McQueen creative director Sarah Burton: a white satin strapless evening gown with a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist.

Martin Meissner/AP; John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty

She also took off her tiara that was on loan from the Queen and let her hair completely down, sporting a signature Kate blowout. Middleton topped the look with a simple white shrug, warming her up in the breezy 60-degree weather.

Prince William pulled a quick change, too: William set aside his scarlet colonel uniform in favor of a dapper black tuxedo. Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate’s sister Pippa all pulled outfit changes as well.