Prince Harry to Break Tradition with Platinum Wedding Ring — as Meghan Sticks with Royal Gold

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have proven that they aren’t afraid to break royal tradition — even down to their wedding bands!

When the pair marry Saturday at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Meghan will give Harry a platinum wedding band with a textured finish. The band was expected to be made from the royal stash of Welsh gold, as the royal family has used the gold ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923.

Meghan’s ring, however, has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, which Queen Elizabeth gave the bride-to-be as a gift. Harry and Meghan have chosen London’s Cleave & Company to create the royal rings. The company also made Meghan’s engagement ring.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Peter Scott, managing director of Cleave & Company, said the company is “honored” to have been chosen to design the ring.

Prince William will carry the bands to St. George’s Chapel for the ceremony in his capacity as best man. For his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, William opted out of having a wedding ring. A palace spokeswoman told PEOPLE at the time, “There is only going to be one ring, in accordance with the couple’s wishes.” William still doesn’t wear a wedding band to this day.

Meghan’s new band will fit right in next to her engagement ring — which Harry designed himself. The sizeable ring is comprised of three diamonds, with a large stone in the center and two smaller stones on each side.

The ring has a special connection to Harry, as two of the stones are from his mother Princess Diana‘s personal collection. The other stone is from Botswana, a country close to his heart.

William, too, honored his mother with his engagement ring to Kate in 2010, giving his bride Diana’s 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.