Prince Harry Bit His Lip at His Wedding to Meghan Markle — and the Internet Is Hilariously 'Mad'

Every single second of Prince Harry‘s royal wedding to Meghan Markle has been analyzed, but one thing the Internet can’t get over is Harry biting his lip.

The moment went down after Meghan made her regal walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, meeting a seemingly blushing Harry at the altar. Reading the royal’s lips, many thought he told her, “You look amazing — I’m so lucky,” before raising his lower lip and biting, all while locking eyes with the future Duchess of Sussex.

Now the moment has gone viral, with several Twitter users sharing their hot takes on the lustful interaction.

“That lip bite! Oh Meghan getting pregnant TONIGHT,” wrote a royal watcher with dreams of Harry and Meghan soon welcoming a new royal baby.

That lip bite! Oh Meghan getting pregnant TONIGHT https://t.co/eks24cJoM4 — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) May 19, 2018

“That lip bite! Jesus. I’m done 😩😊🤗#royalwedding,” wrote one woman who just couldn’t handle it.

Some viewers felt a pang of jealousy, including one Twitter user who wrote, “The NBC anchors are discussing the lip bite and when Harry said ‘you look amazing’ and @SavannahGuthrie said ‘that’s when I texted my husband “I’m mad at you and I don’t know why”‘ and I feel that, I think we all feel that.”

The NBC anchors are discussing the lip bite and when Harry said ‘you look amazing’ and @SavannahGuthrie said “that’s when I texted my husband ‘I’m mad at you and I don’t know why’” and I feel that, I think we all feel that — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) May 19, 2018

Based on some reactions, it seems Harry has made the lip bite a desirable form of affection from a mate.

I REPEAT: IF 👏🏾 HE 👏🏾 DON'T 👏🏾 BITE 👏🏾 HIS 👏🏾 LIP 👏🏾 AT 👏🏾 YOU👏🏾 DROP 👏🏾 HIM 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yraK8F1koF — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 19, 2018

do you bite your lip at me, sir? ………..because that's great pic.twitter.com/pzYdOMXn7Y — Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry told Meghan “you look amazing” then bit his lip. Prince Harry licked his lips before he kissed Meghan. You 👏🏻 know 👏🏻 he 👏🏻 puts 👏🏻 it 👏🏻 down! #RoyalWedding — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) May 19, 2018

People Are Loving These Ten Things Prince Harry Does With His Lips That He Has — big stripey lie (@alecPNG) May 19, 2018

Things also got emotional at Windsor Castle, especially when Harry cried. As millions of people watched on live TV, the 33-year-old royal welled up just as the former Suits actress, 36, joined him at the altar, and he was seen wiping away the touching tears.

The viral moments continued on the couple’s wedding day, especially when Meghan debuted a high-necked sleeveless halter gown made by Stella McCartney as the couple made their way from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House, the location of the exclusive evening reception. There, guests witnessed the couple’s first dance as husband and wife, for which the newlyweds chose Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit, “I Want to Dance with Somebody,” The Telegraph reported Sunday.