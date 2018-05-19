It wouldn’t be a royal wedding without a grand bridal entrance, and Meghan Markle did not disappoint.

Like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s royal wedding gowns, Meghan’s timeless custom Givenchy dress, designed by the label’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller, was just as spectacular from the back as it was from the front. All three women wore iconic gowns on their wedding days, which all featured billowing trains and cathedral-length veils.

Meghan follows in Diana and Kate ’s footsteps, who both collaborated with British female designers for their royal weddings (Diana with Elizabeth Emanuel, Kate with Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen).

The train of Meghan’s stunning white silk gown flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The delicate 16-foot veil, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Crops of wheat, which symbolize love and charity, sit at the very front of the veil, which took hundreds of hours to craft.

According to Kensington Palace, “The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.”

When she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey 30 years after Diana and Charles, marrying their son Prince William, Kate wore a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay, designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton.

The skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower: padded at the hips, it flowed out to the floor. The back of the dress was finished with 58 gazar and organza covered buttons fastened by Rouleau loops with a 25-foot train.

“It has been the experience of a lifetime to work with Catherine Middleton to create her wedding dress, and I have enjoyed every moment of it,” Burton said in a statement at the time. “It was such an incredible honor to be asked, and I am so proud of what we and the Alexander McQueen team have created. I am delighted that the dress represents the best of British craftsmanship.”

Princess Diana‘s royal confection was just as breathtaking.

Her iconic dress for her fairytale 1981 wedding to Prince Charles was crafted by British fashion designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The silk-and-taffeta lace design, featured a 25-ft. train and 10,000 pearls.

When the dramatic gown was finally revealed on the big day, the designer duo knew it was magical.

“It’s always been about a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis,” Emanuel shared. “And that is her story, really. She was emerging into a new world, a new life’s adventure.”