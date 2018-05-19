Honorary Bridesmaids! How Meghan's Closest Friends Broke All the Style Rules at the Wedding

Kami Phillips
May 19, 2018 01:43 PM

Leave it to Meghan Markle‘s closest friends — her “honorary bridesmaids” — to set the bar high as some of the most fashionable guests in attendance at the royal wedding. Despite not having a traditional American-style bridal party, Meghan’s inner circle of friends nailed their looks.

Their stylish entrance comes as no surprise, considering many of them are pros in the fashion and entertainment industry. Among them: Meghan’s go-to for all things fashion, stylist Jessica Mulroney, actress Priyanka Chopra and celebrity friend and fashionista Amal Clooney.

In true royal fashion, these ladies even pushed a few style boundaries along the way. Check out their fabulous looks for Meghan and Prince Harry’s big day.

Jessica Mulroney

Stylist Jessica Mulroney is a dear friend of Meghan’s and her go-to for fashion advice – and for very good reason! Her cobalt blue trumpet-style midi dress is chic and sophisticated while still being majorly on trend. Cobalt happens to be one of the boldest and coolest colors of the season.

Jane Barlow/AP/REX/Shutterstock

 

Priyanka Chopra

Despite stressing over the definition of a “fascinator”, actress Priyanka Chopra perfectly dressed the part as a guest at the royal wedding in a lavender Vivienne Westwood number with a cool asymmetrical neckline and accessorized with a pair of pretty embellished ankle strap heels for a look that it is both trendy and lady-like.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

 

Serena Williams

Tennis champ and new mom Serena Williams attended the royal wedding in a blush pink Versace dress with an asymmetrical neckline and ruching detail. She matched her heels and fascinator to her dress for a pretty monochromatic look.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

 

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney may just be in the running for the best dressed wedding guest (with the prettiest beauty look too!) in a marigold Stella McCartney sheath dress with cap sleeves and matching hat – one of the hottest hues of the season.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty, a close friend of Meghan Markle’s, rocked a chic navy sheath dress with voluminous and embellished sleeves for a fun and playful take on this season’s statement sleeve trend.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

 

