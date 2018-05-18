How Meghan Markle Gets Royal Bride Ready — Inside Her Favorite Workout

With just one day left until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, the bride-to-be has been hitting the gym as she prepares for her royal — and internationally-televised — wedding.

While Meghan was last seen leaving a gym in London last month, the 36-year-old has likely been sticking to one of her favorite workouts: an hour-long, fat-burning pilates workout, which utilizes the Megaformer machine created by Sebastien Lagree.

“Pilates Platinum is hands down the best thing you could do for your body,” Meghan told Women’s Health U.K. in 2017, referencing the fitness studio in Santa Monica where she used to take classes. “The results are incredible.”

“Your body changes immediately,” Meghan continued. “Give it two classes and you will see a difference.”

Another studio where the former Suits star goes for her Megaformer fix is Studio Lagree, which has locations in her old and new hometowns of Toronto and London.

Meghan Markle

Dede Lagree, who runs the main Lagree Fitness Studio in Los Angeles alongside her husband Sebastien, previously described the workout to PEOPLE as a “high-intensity, low-impact” class, which prioritizes constant, but slow movement, to really help you feel the burn.

During the one-hour class, which can include 30 straight minutes of sliding split squats, participants typically burn 800 to 1,000 calories — and the calorie burn continues for several more hours.

“The reason why is it’s so slow, and you’re using every single muscle,” Dede explained. “While your slow-twitch muscle fibers repair, your body is using energy, calories and stored sugar so you honestly become a fat-burning machine.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan is also friends with Pilates Platinum instructor Heather Dorak, who has documented her friend’s flexibility on social media.

“Happy Happy Birthday to @meghanmarkle 💞. Thank you @pilatesplatinum for bringing this beautiful soul in to my life 10yrs ago. Can’t wait to celebrate with you 👙🌴🍾,” the fitness expert wrote alongside a photo of the pair working their cores by the pool.

The former Suits star has also frequently been photographed out and about with her yoga mat.

Additionally, her mother Doria Ragland, who arrived in London ahead of her daughter’s nuptials on Wednesday, works as a yoga therapist.