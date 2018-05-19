Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Dress Is a Nod to American Royalty: See Her Inspiration!

Meghan Markle channeled her favorite celebrity wedding dress of all time, worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, when she tied the knot to Prince Harry at the royal wedding.

Meghan — who turned to French fashion label Givenchy for her royal wedding dress, which was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller — seems to have paid tribute to her favorite bridal style moment for her nuptials.

Waight Keller made a gown out of pure white silk with an open neckline and slight A-line skirt. According to the release, her wedding shoes are “based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin.”

The regal, minimal look gives off the same sophisticated and sleek vibes as Bessette Kennedy’s iconic chic and simple dress by Narciso Rodriguez, worn when she tied the knot with John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996.

The $40,000 gown, which resembled a sexy slip, was the complete antidote to the puffy sleeves and oversized skirts that became the signature style during the 80s and early 90s.

“Everything goals,” Meghan previously told Glamour when asked about Bessette Kennedy’s bridal look.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” Meghan said of what she envisioned her bridal aesthetic to be like.

Although many labels were in the running to design Meghan’s wedding gown, she ultimately went with a structured Givenchy creation that was “true to the heritage of the house.”

The label adds, “The pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.”

Her tiara holds special significance. Meghan followed in Kate Middleton’s footsteps, wearing a tiara straight from the Queen’s jewelry vault, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

Queen Mary, wife of King George V, bought this small diamond bandeau from luxury London jeweler Garrard in 1925. After her death, the tiara was inherited by her daughter-in-law, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent. Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, has also worn the tiara.

Besides the sparkling tiara, Meghan accessorized with delicate diamond stud earrings by French jeweler Cartier, along with one simple diamond bracelet also by the designer on her right hand.

She wore her hair in a low hanging chignon bun created by celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant and kept her makeup simple (showing off her freckles!) with a natural look by makeup artist Daniel Martin.