After Family Drama, Meghan Markle and Mom Doria Arrive for Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle has arrived with her mother, Doria Ragland, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will soon say “I do” to Prince Harry.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they entered the chapel separately — with Doria entering shortly before her daughter. The proud mother left the car wearing a Wedgewood green wool crepe dress and coat ensemble by Oscar de la Renta.

With her signature poise, Meghan left the car and sweetly adjusted her gown as she walked the stairs to the chapel. Guests outside the venue cheered and waved to the princess-to-be.

During their car ride, Meghan gave a sweet wave and the mother-daughter duo smiled as they made their way to the chapel. The women arrived shortly after Harry and his brother Prince William got to the royal venue.

Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker who lives in L.A., accompanied Meghan to Windsor Castle by car. Doria stayed with her daughter at Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate in Windsor, the night before the wedding.

Ahead of the event, Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan’s parents would play important roles in the wedding, adding that Meghan, 36, “is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

However, in the week before the wedding, the bride-to-be’s father, Thomas Markle, announced that he would no longer be attending the ceremony. The news came after it was revealed that Thomas had conspired with paparazzi photographers to stage several photo shoots ahead of Meghan’s big day.

In her first solo statement issued by the palace, Meghan thanked people for their messages of support since the news emerged that her dad was not going to the U.K. for the wedding.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said on Thursday.

Despite the disappointment, Meghan was all smiles as she and Doria entered the castle.

Doria has spent a lot of time with Meghan and her future son-in-law since the pair became engaged. Although rumors have swirled about a strained relationship between Meghan and her father, Thomas, sources previously told PEOPLE that the father and daughter have been supportive of each other over the years.

“Meghan loves her dad,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Like any father-daughter relationship, there have been ups and downs over the years. But they are in a good place now.”