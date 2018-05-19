Meghan Markle Walks Down the Aisle with Her Adorable Page Boys and Bridesmaids: See the Photos!

As a smiling Meghan Markle walked down the aisle to wed Prince Harry, an array of little bridesmaids and page boys — including Prince George and Princess Charlotte — followed behind her!

Meghan and Harry upheld the royal tradition of filling their bridal party with a handful of young guests. Earlier this week, the names of their page boys and bridesmaids were revealed. In addition to 4-year-old George and 3-year-old Charlotte, the eight other members include several of the royal couple’s godchildren and their friends’ children.

While 7-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney — sons of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney — held on to the bride’s five meters long silk tulle veil, the rest of the little boys and girls held hands as they accompanied Meghan on the happy trip to the altar.

Here’s who else joined Meghan for her walk down the aisle:

Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry. Florence is also the cousin of one of Prince William and Kate’s most memorable bridesmaids, Grace van Custem.

Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters.

Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry.

Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda.

Much like the blushing bride, the six young bridesmaids walked down the aisle in dresses designed by Givenchy‘s Clare Waight Keller, according to a palace statement.

Each of the ivory high-waisted dresses have been hand finished with a double silk ribbon tied into a bow at the back, and also include pockets and pleated skirts. Additionally, each bridesmaid wears a custom pair of white leather Aquazurra shoes, which have been monogramed with their initials and the wedding date. The shoes are a gift from Meghan, so the young ladies can always remember the special day.

Additionally, the tiny bouquets the girls carried were designed by royal florist Philippa Craddock, and were designed to replicate Meghan’s bridal bouquet.

Meanwhile the four page boys all wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat, which both Harry and Prince William wore for the wedding day. Their uniforms were made by the tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.

Much like the bridesmaids, each page boy’s initials have been embroidered in gold on their shoulder traps, as a special memento of the happy day.

While Charlotte may have only recently turned 3, she’s already a pro at weddings. The royal toddler was the perfect little bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May to financier James Matthews, where she was also joined by her big brother George.

After the ceremony, wedding guests told reporters that the children were “very” well-behaved during the ceremony.

With experience under her belt (or sash!), Charlotte will be ready to step into the wedding spotlight once again for her uncle’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

As Kensington Palace announced at a briefing earlier this month, Meghan has decided not to have a maid of honor.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Harry, however, will have a best man. His older brother William, will stand by his side just as Harry did for William on his wedding day in 2011.