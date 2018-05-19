Proud Friend! Meghan Markle’s Stylist BFF Shares Sweet Message with Bride on Her Wedding Day

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney had a lot to be proud of on the royal bride’s big day!

In addition to getting the chance to watch her friend walk down the aisle, Mulroney’s three children helped Meghan make her way to the altar!

Alongside a picture of her 7-year-old twin boys, Brian and John Mulroney, carrying Meghan’s lengthy veil as she made her way into St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry, Mulroney wrote on social media that she was both a “proud friend” and a “proud mom.”

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

BRIAN LAWLESS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Who Are the Adorable Twins Who Carried Meghan Markle’s Veil Down the Aisle?

During the wedding, Brian and John carried Meghan’s veil down the entire aisle, the first half of which she walked down solo before meeting up with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and finishing the walk.

The two boys were the oldest members of Meghan and Harry’s wedding party, which also included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Brian and John’s little sister, Ivy Mulroney.

Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle Walks Down the Aisle with Her Adorable Page Boys and Bridesmaids: See the Photos!

Mulroney, a Canada-based fashion stylist who’s been friends with Meghan for years, seemed to be sharing hints about the bride-to-be’s wedding nail polish shade earlier this week.

Including bottles of pale pink, tan and light gray shades from CND’s Vinylux collection, Mulroney wrote, “I’m always in search of the perfect nail colour for all my brides and I think I finally found one! What do you think?”

It’s the event of the decade! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle’s Friendship with Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney

Mulroney helped Meghan choose her TV wedding dress for Suits along with her outfit for her engagement reveal with Harry, and she most likely played a key role in Meghan’s “real life” dress search.

Additionally, since her engagement, Meghan has been sporting manicure shades similar to Mulroney’s pale pink picks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sipa via AP Images

Of course, Meghan isn’t the only woman whose style Mulroney has influenced lately. The stylist, who is married to television host Ben Mulroney, has been dressing Canada’s first lady, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, since 2015. She also specializes in bridal styling, a skill that certainly has come in handy for Meghan in recent months.