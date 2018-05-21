Meghan Markle isn’t the only famous bride to wear a Givenchy gown to her wedding.

Besides Meghan, who donned a boatneck white silk gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy to marry Prince Harry, both Kim Kardashian West and Audrey Hepburn wore pieces from the French fashion house on their big days.

Jane Barlow/PA Wire; Getty Images; Courtesy Def Jam

According to a release, Meghan’s sophisticated, structured gown is “true to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.”

Her wedding shoes are “based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin.”

Meghan’s wedding dress got a nod of approval from Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding dress with her then-husband David Emanuel.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

“It was absolutely plain and pure and elegant,” she said. “Past royal wedding gowns tend to be very classic and very traditional, and this wasn’t because it did not have all the lace and all the decoration and anything on it. It was a new kind of look, but still classical and regal.”

OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When Kardashian West married rapper and designer Kanye West at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in 2014, the businesswoman and reality star memorably wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture long-sleeve lace creation featuring sheer waist panels and a dramatically long, full veil.

The stunning gown was designed by Givenchy’s Creative Director at the time, Riccardo Tisci, before he departed from the brand (to join Burberry) in 2017.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Courtesy Def Jam

“There is no one else I could imagine designing a dress this special,” Kardashian West said in a post dedicated to Tisci’s work.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: Her Royal Highness: How Meghan Markle’s Life Will Change as the Duchess of Sussex

During her 1969 wedding to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, her second husband, in a town hall ceremony in Switzerland, Hepburn also wore a now-iconic long sleeved pale pink tea-length dress designed by the original designer at Givenchy, the late Hubert de Givenchy, who passed away at 91 earlier this year. Hepburn completed her look with white tights, ballet flats and a matching headscarf. She also carried a bouquet that was very similar to Meghan’s flowers, which contained an homage to Princess Diana.

Getty Images

But it was Hepburn’s on-screen wedding dress in Funny Face designed by Givenchy that really most looked like Meghan’s dress with the silk fabric and bateau neckline.

Everett Collection

Hubert also designed countless other looks for Hepburn, including her famous little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.