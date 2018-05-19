Khloé Kardashian Congratulates Meghan Markle on Royal Wedding: She's a 'Princess Now!'

American royalty Khloé Kardashian is sending her congratulations to Britain’s new princess, Meghan Markle.

Early on Saturday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was one of the many celebrities up early watching Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, sharing photos and videos of her live-viewing to her Instagram Stories account.

“This is so beautiful,” Kardashian said at one point as Harry and Meghan kissed on the steps of Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. “Finally, that’s what I was waiting for.”

“Mama, they’re prince and princess now,” she added, appearing to talk to momager Kris Jenner in the background.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Khloé Kardashian and Meghan Markle Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Gareth Fuller - WPA/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Though Meghan is married to a prince, she won’t be given an official princess title. Harry and Meghan will instead be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen announced the news early Saturday morning, before the family gathered to watch Harry and Meghan exchange vows. Harry was also given the titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, which will be used in Scotland and Northern Ireland, respectively.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” the palace said in a statement. “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

In the months before their wedding, Sussex was widely speculated to be the dukedom that the Queen would choose for her grandson and his new bride. Sussex was also one of only two dukedoms available for Harry. (The other was the Duke of Clarence.)

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletterto get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!