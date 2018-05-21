Katy Perry didn’t hold back her true feelings about Meghan Markle‘s now-iconic royal wedding gown.

During night one of the American Idol finals on Sunday, the pop star, 33, got really honest about the Givenchy Haute Couture gown Meghan wore to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

“I would have done one more fitting,” Perry told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

Ultimately, the American Idol judge still thinks Kate Middleton, who famously wore a lace and long-sleeved Alexander McQueen wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton, takes the cake as the best dressed royal bride.

“Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!” Perry said.

Even though Perry wasn’t a huge fan of Meghan’s first look, the star said she’s still thrilled for the newly married couple.

“I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts,” she told ET. “You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

After the wedding ceremony, Meghan made an outfit change and switched into a silky, slinky and sexy Stella McCartney halter gown featuring an open back for the reception at Frogmore House.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily of designing the gown.

“It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day,” she added.

Meghan wore the gown with a pair of Aquazzura heels in a nude mesh with a baby blue-painted heel, and Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring.