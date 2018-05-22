James Corden Was Battling Allergies at the Royal Wedding: I 'Needed to Sneeze' During Ceremony

While the lucky guests at the royal wedding were taking in the beauty of the day, James Corden was focused on not letting a sneeze ruin a quiet moment.

The host reflected on his exciting weekend on The Late Late Show, Monday, after being one of the 600 attendees to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows in person at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday. However, the ornate flower arrangements almost led to Corden accidentally objecting to the couple’s marriage.

“The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” he explained. “Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason…’ and I was like, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.’ ”

Luckily, Corden was able to control his impulse.

“I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” he recalled. “I think I got away with it.”

The sniffles also may have contributed to Corden’s somber expression during the ceremony.

“In my defense, what face do you make whilst you’re watching a cellist in a church?” he asked while showing a photo of his grimace.

No matter what his face may have said, Corden couldn’t have been more thrilled to be part of the fairy tale affair.

“It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful,” the TV personality gushed. “It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”

Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, were among a handful of celebrities invited to the wedding. Oprah Winfrey also attended, along with Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and several of Meghan’s Suits costars, including Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Chopra celebrated her close pal’s big day with a sweet message on Instagram.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still,” she wrote alongside a slide show of images from the wedding. “That happened today.”

“You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately,” she continued.