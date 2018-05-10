Here's How to Watch and Stream the Royal Wedding

With almost one week to go, we’re officially in the single-digit countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s much-anticipated royal wedding on Saturday, May 19.

And even if you won’t be across the pond in Windsor, England, for the big day, you’ll be able to catch every detail of Harry and Meghan’s nuptials as it happens. Several networks and websites — including PEOPLE.com — will be live streaming the ceremony and the A-list arrivals at St. George’s Chapel before the service.

Here’s a roundup up all the places you can watch the wedding, who is running their broadcasts and what time you can start watching (the actual ceremony starts at 7 a.m. ET).

PEOPLE.com

A live show will begin broadcasting on PEOPLE.com at 6 a.m. ET. Hosted by PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, there will be appearances from PEOPLE editors in our New York City studio, and PEOPLE reporters on the ground in Windsor. We will also be live streaming the ceremony.

NBC

The team at the Today show is heading to Windsor to broadcast live. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones are all heading to England, where they’ll broadcast a special episode on Friday, May 18, the day before the wedding. And the day of, they’ll start their show bright and early, at 4:30 a.m. EST. You can also watch the wedding live on NBC.com.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

ABC



The Good Morning America crew is also traveling to Windsor for the wedding, where they’ll tape five hours of live coverage, airing from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. The wedding will also be streaming live on their site.

PBS

PBS will be broadcasting the royal wedding live, as well airing several special episodes about Harry and Meghan in the lead-up to the big day itself. These special episodes, called Royal Wedding Watch, are set to be hosted by Meredith Vieira and British television presenter Matt Baker.

FOX News

Fox News will also be in Windsor for the wedding. Shepard Smith, Sandra Smith and Ainsley Earhardt will be co-anchoring the channel’s broadcast, starting at 6 a.m EST.

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle REX/Shutterstock

CBS

Gayle King and Kevin Frazier will co-host CBS’s royal wedding coverage live from Windsor, starting at 4 a.m. EST. Tina Brown will also join the duo to provide commentary on the day’s happenings.

HBO

The most laugh-inducing coverage of the royal wedding is sure to come from HBO, where Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise the characters of local news anchors Cord Hosenbeck (Ferrell) and Tish Cattigan (Shannon), who previously “hosted” the Rose Parade earlier this year. This special, called The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!, will air on HBO starting at 7:30 a.m. EST.