Let the Party Begin! Every Photo of Harry and Meghan as the Newlyweds Head to Their Wedding Reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday, May 19

More
Grace Gavilanes
May 19, 2018 02:59 PM
<p>Changing into different outfits, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk toward their car, which will take them to their evening reception at Frogmore House.</p>
pinterest

Changing into different outfits, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk toward their car, which will take them to their evening reception at Frogmore House.

<p>Harry opens the door for his new bride before taking the wheel ahead of&nbsp;their<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-frogmore-house-evening-reception/"> intimate evening reception.</a>.</p>
pinterest

Harry opens the door for his new bride before taking the wheel ahead of their intimate evening reception..

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>The pair drives away in a silver blue Jaguar.</p>
pinterest

The pair drives away in a silver blue Jaguar.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>The couple wave goodbye as they head to their second location.</p>
pinterest

The couple wave goodbye as they head to their second location.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>A front view of the car gives us a different view of the couple.</p>
pinterest

A front view of the car gives us a different view of the couple.

<p>Harry and Meghan wave to fans and photographers as they leave in an open-top car.</p>
pinterest

Harry and Meghan wave to fans and photographers as they leave in an open-top car.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 6

Changing into different outfits, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk toward their car, which will take them to their evening reception at Frogmore House.

Advertisement
2 of 6 STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Harry opens the door for his new bride before taking the wheel ahead of their intimate evening reception..

3 of 6 STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The pair drives away in a silver blue Jaguar.

Advertisement
4 of 6 STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The couple wave goodbye as they head to their second location.

Advertisement
5 of 6

A front view of the car gives us a different view of the couple.

Advertisement
6 of 6 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Harry and Meghan wave to fans and photographers as they leave in an open-top car.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now