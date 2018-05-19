George and Amal Clooney Arrive at Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

George and Amal Clooney have arrived.

The couple is attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday. George and Amal were seen arriving at the Windsor Castle together.

Amal stunned in a marigold yellow dress with a matching hat, while George looked dapper in a dark grey suit with a pale pink tie.

As they walked in, George smiled at the crowd and said, “hi guys.”

“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while,” a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

The couple — whose twins Ella and Alexander will celebrate their first birthday next month — live just 30 minutes by car from Windsor.

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal were also confirmed as two of the 200 people invited to the private evening reception at Frogmore House.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

The couple was among a handful of celebrities invited to the wedding. Oprah Winfrey is also attending, along with Priyanka Chopra, and several of Meghan’s Suits costars, including Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman supported Markle at the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan will exchange vows at the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan, 36, is set to be escorted to the altar on her wedding day by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: Harry and Meghan’s Love Story

Meghan had planned on having her father, Thomas Markle, by her side, but she “sadly” confirmed on Thursday that he would not be attending the royal wedding as originally planned.

Markle’s mother will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle.

And while Harry’s brother Prince William acted as best man in the wedding, Meghan opted not to have a maid of honor.