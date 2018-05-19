Elton John Performs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lunchtime Reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had quite the soundtrack at their (first) wedding reception.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Elton John performed at the lunchtime gathering, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. The reception is open to all 600 of the guests who attended the earlier ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

Harry asked John to perform at the reception himself, in recognition of the superstar’s personal connection to his family. John was close friends with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and famously performed a rendition of his song “Candle In the Wind” at her funeral in 1997.

David Furnish and Elton John Ian West/PA Wire

“Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle,” the palace said in a statement. “Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

A guest tells PEOPLE John sang — among other songs — his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer,” dedicating the tune to the bride.

In February, John rescheduled a concert that was set for May 19 — which we now know, clearly, was so he could attend the wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images

He spoke out about Harry‘s relationship in an interview earlier this year, saying that he was excited to see Harry so happy.