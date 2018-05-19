Elton John Performs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lunchtime Reception

Diana Pearl
May 19, 2018 11:26 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had quite the soundtrack at their (first) wedding reception.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Elton John performed at the lunchtime gathering, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. The reception is open to all 600 of the guests who attended the earlier ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

Harry asked John to perform at the reception himself, in recognition of the superstar’s personal connection to his family. John was close friends with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and famously performed a rendition of his song “Candle In the Wind” at her funeral in 1997.

David Furnish and Elton John
Ian West/PA Wire

“Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle,” the palace said in a statement. “Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

A guest tells PEOPLE John sang — among other songs — his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer,” dedicating the tune to the bride.

RELATED VIDEO: Sealed with a Kiss! See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Kiss as Husband and Wife

In February, John rescheduled a concert that was set for May 19 — which we now know, clearly, was so he could attend the wedding.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images
He spoke out about Harry‘s relationship in an interview earlier this year, saying that he was excited to see Harry so happy.
“Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love,” John said during an interview on the U.K. show ITV’s Lorraine in January. “He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now