Princess Diana's Close Friend Elton John Arrives at the Royal Wedding — Will He Perform?

The Rocket Man has arrived!

Though Sir Elton John said in March that he hadn’t yet received an invite, he made it to the royal wedding Saturday with husband David Furnish.

The eight-time Grammy winner is expected to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s reception later in the day, though the palace has not yet confirmed.

In the 1970s, John was a regular at Charles’ Prince Trust annual concert, and he attended Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s wedding in 1986. The “Tiny Dancer” singer was also a close friend of Prince Harry’s late mom Princess Diana, who John met when he performed at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle.

They became close friends but went through a rough patch after John printed photos of Diana and her sons among shots of nude male models in a coffee table book he and Gianni Versace released in 1997. (Diana thought those would anger the Queen.) But Versace’s tragic death later that year brought the two back together.

When Diana died in August 1997, John performed “Candle in the Wind,” which he rewrote to be about the People’s Princess, at her funeral. John also took the stage at a London tribute concert for her 10 years after her death.

Because of his close friendship with Diana, John also had a relationship with Prince Harry. The two bonded over their work to end the global AIDS epidemic.

“Prince Harry has that rare ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make everyone feel comfortable and at ease,” John wrote for Time. “As he has grown in maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help.”