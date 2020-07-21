Another Royal Wedding! Princess Beatrice Wasn't the Only One to Get Married in a Surprise Ceremony

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi aren't the only royal couple to have a surprise wedding this week.

Eleonore von Habsburg — the Archduchess of Austria and Royal Princess of Hungary, Bohemia and Croatia — married Belgian racing driver Jérôme d’Ambrosio on Monday in a civil ceremony in Monaco. Like Beatrice and Edoardo, their plans for a church wedding were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, but they plan to have a larger celebration with family and friends when possible.

Instead, they opted for a small civil ceremony at a registry office with the bride and groom's parents and their sisters acting as witnesses. The mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, was also in attendance and posed with the happy couple for a photo.

Eleonore, 26, who works as a jewelry designer, chose a white off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress that fell just below the knee for the small-scale nuptials and accessorized with a chic fascinator veil. d'Ambrosio, 34, chose a navy suit accompanied by a light blue tie for the occasion.

Eleonore is the daughter of Archduke Karl von Habsburg, the current head of the Austrian Imperial family House of Habsburg-Lorraine, and Baroness Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza. Her paternal great-grandparents, Charles I of Austria and Zita of Bourbon-Parma, were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria.

Eleonore, who has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, previously told Madonna24 that her parents have always kept her grounded despite her noble heritage.

"My private life is very important to me — and I am so happy to have the freedom to move freely without everyone recognizing me," she said. "If you look at the British royals for example ... that must be bad if you are always observed like that. I am proud to be a Habsburg — and it is important to my brother and me that we represent this name with dignity — but also that we are seen as a modern Habsburg. We are entering a new era."

