4 Reason Why Corgis are the Perfect Canine Guests for the Royal Wedding

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is almost here!

Humanity isn’t the only species eagerly awaiting the big day. Canine kind is geeked for the world to get a new princess too.

Perhaps, no breed of dog is more excited for May 19, the big day, than the corgi.

To celebrate the upcoming nuptials and the release of last Sunday’s Lifetime movie Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, a precious pack of costumed corgis descended upcoming New York City.

These dog weren’t dressed as just any old thing, they each sported the wardrobe of a famous royal family member.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Looking at this seriously cute gathering of furry wannabe royals was a reminder that, when it comes to the royal wedding, their is no better canine guest than the corgi.

Here’s why.

1.) They look great in costume

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

As shown in these sweet photos from corgi Royal Court, these dogs are patient pups that are experts at donning the perfect Royal Wedding hat and keeping it on through the entire ceremony.

2.) Corgis are one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite things

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime)

The reigning Queen of England is known for being a dog lover, having been photographed countless times with a loyal canine companion by her side, often those dogs are corgis. Her Majesty recently said goodbye to her corgi Willow, a descendant from her first ever corgi, Susan, who was given to her on her 18th birthday. And while the Queen said previously she would take in no new pets, a friend said that the Queen adopted a new corgi last year.

It’s the event of the decade! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

3.) They are locals!

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Corgis originated in the U.K. According to the American Kennel Club, corgis started to become the dogs we know today back in 1107 when farmers started breeding the herding dogs in Wales.

RELATED VIDEO: Fit for a Fairytale Wedding! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Choose Horses & Carriage for Their Post-Wedding Parade

4.) They are great with large groups

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As mentioned before, corgis were bred to be natural herders. This makes them the perfect canine for crowd control at the royal wedding. If these experienced canines were at the ceremony, no one would be out of place and no wedding crashers would find their way in.