Inside the Most Intimate Moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding

Can’t get enough of the royal wedding? Neither can we! Dust off your fascinator, because we’re still celebrating.

On May 19, the world watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in front of their loved ones—royal relatives, celebrity pals and others with close ties to the couple—and shared with them the celebration of love and coming together of cultures unprecedented in a royal wedding.

PEOPLE celebrates the historic nuptials with a special edition, The Royal Wedding of Meghan & Harry. The 96-page keepsake album is filled with glossy images of the day, from the bride and groom’s most intimate moments to the details of Meghan’s Givenchy dress and sparkling jewels.

“When the bride entered and walked down from the west door on her own, the sun came in through the windows and through her veil,” says guest Dominic Reid. “It was the stuff of fairy tales.”

Learn all about Harry and Meghan’s lives before they met—and all the details of how their relationship went from a blind date to a transatlantic romance.

“The only thing that I had asked her when said she wanted to set us up was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Because if he wasn’t kind it just didn’t seem like it would make sense,” Meghan said in the couple’s BBC interview after their engagement last November.

Also included, a look at past Windsor weddings, from the Queen Mother to Princess Diana, and the American women before Meghan who married into royal families around the world.

PEOPLE’s new commemorative edition The Royal Wedding of Meghan & Harry, a keepsake album with expanded coverage, is on sale now.