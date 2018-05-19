Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas Arrive at the Royal Wedding

Nothing but friendly exes here!

Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry‘s ex-girlfriends, have arrived at his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor, England.

Davy is wearing a monochromatic navy ensemble with a feathered fascinator and a navy cape-like cardigan on top.

Chelsea Davy (center) James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Bonas wore a pink-and-green striped dress from British designer EPONINE London with a feathered fascinator.

Cressida Bonas Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Davy, 32, was Harry’s first major relationship. The couple dated on and off for several years, from their first meeting in 2004 to when she was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Though Davy and Harry have long been broken up, the two remain on friendly terms.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

“I think we will always be good friends,” she told The Sunday Times style section in 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Prince William Surprise Fans Camping Out for Royal Wedding

Harry’s relationships with Davy and Bonas reportedly both came to an end because neither liked the intense public scrutiny that came along with dating Harry.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“I found it tough,” Davy admitted in 2016. “It’s not something you get used to.”

Guests are already starting to arrive at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, set to take place at noon U.K. time. Other notable faces who already arrived at the nuptials include Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba.