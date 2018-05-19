'Thinking of How Happy Princess Diana Is': See the Best Celebrity Reactions to the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married — and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are feeling the royal love!

Celebrities kicked off their Saturday morning watching the newly-named Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk down the aisle and say their “I dos,” sending love from across the pond.

Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Bethenny Frankel, Retta, NeNe Leakes and Chris Colfer were up early to watch the festivities unfold, while British stars like Adele likely didn’t struggle with the snooze button.

“Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x,” wrote Adele alongside an Instagram selfie of her sipping champagne and wearing a royal wedding-ready viel.

As for some of the most hilarious reactions, Billy Idol — known for his classic song “White Wedding” — tweeted, “Looks like a lovely day in UK for Harry and Meghan’s wedding #royalwedding.”

Looks like a lovely day in UK for Harry and Meghan’s wedding #royalwedding — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 19, 2018

Leslie Jones got in on the action, too, cracking great jokes. “It’s too damn early for this man!!” she wrote with video of the ceremony.

As for what it was like to actually be at the wedding, True Blood actress and Markle’s pal Janina Gavankar wrote on her Instagram Story that she was “emotionally hung over,” including a shot of her holding her hand to her face with her eyes closed.

Many others shared their live commentary, with Parker calling Markle’s look “beautiful” and Leakes labeling the day, “a real fairytale.”

Who’s watching?? I’ve been parked on my couch since 3am. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/p8U2wMacp4 — Shiri Appleby (@ShiriAppleby) May 19, 2018

Watching the performance of “Stand by Me” by the Kingdom Choir cued the irrigation system in my eyes. Beautiful rendition #royalwedding — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 19, 2018

Happy Saturday! I can’t believe I slept so late. Did I miss anything? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 19, 2018

UnReal star Shiri Appleby joked about being “parked on her couch since 3 a.m.,” while Hadid shared video of Serena Williams arriving at the affair to her Instagram Stories, writing “OMG!!!!!!!!!!” with a sea of heart emojis.

Though the whole world was watching, it was extra special for many actors since the American-born Meghan began her career as an actress — most recently starring in USA Network’s Suits.

“Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, our CALIFORNIA GIRL, The Duchess of Sussex #RoyalWedding,” wrote My So-Called Life alum Wilson Cruz.

Meanwhile, Jenny Mollen revealed that she lost the Suits role that ultimately went to Meghan. “I remember when they called to tell me that my screen test for Suits wasn’t going forward bc they decided to start over and go in a different direction,” Mollen wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of her TV as she watched the royal couple take their carriage ride. “I was chill knowing that whoever ended up doing the part would always just be a supporting character on some obscure cable show in Canada…..”

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, our CALIFORNIA GIRL, The Duchess of Sussex. #RoyalWedding — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) May 19, 2018

Well, that was beautiful, although it sucks that the season six opener of “The Crown” has been spoiled for all of us now. #RoyalWedding — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018

When Love Is The Way! 🙏🏻 #RoyalWedding — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) May 19, 2018

It’s a great day for gingers! #RoyalWedding — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 19, 2018

Now they sangin’ “Amen” and “This Little Light of Mine”!#TheChills — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) May 19, 2018

Awwwww Harry looks so nervous — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) May 19, 2018

These jaunty high pony tails on these horse boys are doing the most — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) May 19, 2018

I’ve already had coffee, fed the dogs & attended a royal wedding. I think we get to stay in pajamas for the rest of the day. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 19, 2018

Of course, not everyone made it through the ceremony.

Ryan Phillippe stumbled upon the royal wedding when he got home from work, and did his best to watch it (while throwing back a few Coronas).

just got home from work.

it’s 2:30 am.

why is this crazy wedding on EVERY channel right now?! — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018

i never want to attend anything where people are dressed this way#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018

i’m gonna need a lot more beer#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018

i think i’m over it. i tried to hang. i don’t think this is for me.#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018

Also not interested? Law & Order: SVU star Ice T.

“I honestly have NO idea who’s getting married to who…..,” he the actor and rapper tweeted. “Not on my Radar.”

“Is this a major event that affects ME? Just askin,” he added in another tweet. “I’m not Hating. I’ve been married 18yrs. I wish ’em luck.”

I honestly have NO idea who’s getting married to who….. Not on my Radar. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 19, 2018

They may not have been into it, but clearly a lot of stars were — and some of those were even lucky enough to attend

In addition to Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, other A-listers seen at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials included Oprah Winfrey; George Clooney and Amal Clooney; Victoria Beckham and David Beckham; Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford; Joss Stone; Priyanka Chopra; and James Corden.