Bishop Who Gave Passionate Sermon at Meghan and Harry's Royal Wedding Faces Cancer Surgery

Bishop Michael Bruce Curry — who spoke passionately about the power of love at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding in May — is facing cancer.

In a letter shared with PEOPLE, Bishop Curry revealed that he learned at his annual physical “a few months ago” that he had prostate cancer. On Tuesday, he’ll have surgery to remove the prostate gland.

“I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive,” he said. “I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate.”

Bishop Curry added that he plans to return to his work after four to six weeks of rest.

“I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain,” he said. “So, do say a prayer. And know that I look forward to being back at my post in September.”

Shortly after the royal wedding, Bishop Curry appeared on Good Morning America, where he told cohost Robin Roberts that he was shocked to be asked to preach at the special event.

“It was the decision of the couple, but they were in consultation both with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the Dean of St. George’s and I’m sure others as well,” he recounted.

Bishop Curry added, “I got a phone call, and I didn’t believe it, because a member of my staff called and said, ‘They’d like you to preach at the royal wedding,’ and I said, ‘Get out of here it’s April Fools. You’ve got to be kidding me.’ And it was actually true.”

Bishop Curry covered a variety of topics in his sermon, also paying homage to Meghan’s American heritage. At one point, the bishop quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”