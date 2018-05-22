Bishop Curry Admits He Thought Invitation to Preach at Royal Wedding Was an 'April Fool's Joke'

The power of love was flowing freely through the aisles of St. George’s Chapel on Saturday during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And the man who made sure that emotion was at the forefront couldn’t even believe he was invited.

Bishop Michael Bruce Curry — who spoke passionately during the Windsor ceremony — appeared on numerous media outlets on Tuesday, including Good Morning America, where he told co-host Robin Roberts that he was shocked to be asked to preach.

“It was the decision of the couple, but they were in consultation both with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the Dean of St. George’s and I’m sure others as well,” he recounted to Good Morning America, adding, “I got a phone call, and I didn’t believe it, because a member of my staff called and said, ‘They’d like you to preach at the royal wedding,’ and I said, ‘Get out of here it’s April Fools. You’ve got to be kidding me.’ And it was actually true.”

The news was so secretive, Curry said he couldn’t even tell his wife “for about a month.”

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joins us LIVE in Times Square, going one-on-one with @RobinRoberts following his show-stopping sermon on "the power of love" at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/l5NmX8LhBY — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2018

He similarly told Good Morning Britain of getting the call, “I thought somebody was doing an April Fool’s joke on me,” adding, “I just didn’t [think] in my wildest imagination.”

Bishop Curry covered a variety of topics in his sermon, also paying homage to Meghan’s American heritage. At one point, the bishop quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

The sermon quickly went viral, and also drew some priceless expressions from the royal family, including a side-eye from Kate Middleton to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and a huge jaw drop from Zara Tindall.

“When I sat down from the sermon I remember thinking to myself, ‘I hope that was okay,’ ” Curry told Good Morning Britain, also admitting to Today that he was “a little bit nervous.”

Of the reactions, Curry told Today that he had “permissions” to cover the topics he did, and also noted he’s used to a quiet audience, saying,“I’ve learned to be able to hear an amen by looking in their eyes. And I was looking in the eyes of people that were there, and they were doing quiet British amen.”

“I didn’t believe it!” The Most Rev. Michael Curry says after initially receiving the invitation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/ymTL03DzAo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 22, 2018

Curry called the royal couple “gracious” to Good Morning America, adding, “the love between those two people, between that royal couple, was so powerful not only did we all show up, but it brought all these different worlds together.”

Hearkening back to the sermon, he told Roberts, “Actually for a moment, we were actually together, organized, around love. Their love was a sign of God’s love and what that can do in our lives.”

The bishop, who was within arm’s reach of Meghan and Harry as they said “I do,” added that the royal newlyweds are likely to continue spreading the power of their love as a married couple — particularly given Meghan’s declaration that she is “proud to be a woman and a feminist” on the royal family official website.

“They’re going to work to make this world better and empowering women is one of the ways we do that,” added Bishop Curry to Good Morning Britain.

After dancing the night away with their closest friends and family at their intimate evening reception at Frogmore House on Saturday evening, the royal newlyweds returned to their Kensington Palace home on Monday — with Meghan still sporting her bridal “messy bun” and earrings.

They will attend their first public engagement as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Tuesday.