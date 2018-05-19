If you’ve blocked off your entire Saturday and set five alarms for the early morning, devoured every piece of speculation about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, followed along with the ups and downs of this wild wedding week, ordered all your souvenirs and baked a replica of their wedding cake … you might be ready for the Royal Wedding, at which Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle.
And whether you’re hosting a viewing party and wearing clothes inspired by Markle, or just tuning in yourself in your PJs, there’s one thing you need to make the viewing experience perfect: a game of Royal Wedding Bingo! We’ve got 10 cards with spaces for anything that might happen on the big day, from the Suits cast attending (you can already mark that spot off – we’ve seen them arrive) to Prince Charles getting emotional (perhaps less likely). See an example below, then download all 10 cards here and start playing!
