Carat Queens! See the Most Jaw-Dropping Jewelry Worn at the Royal Wedding

Meghan followed in her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s footsteps wearing a tiara straight fom Queen Elizabeth’s personal collection.

According to Kensington Palace, Meghan wore Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara which dates back to 1893 and was a wedding gift to the Queen’s grandmother.

The tiara is “formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds.”

It features a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds at the center. The bandeau and the brooch were passed down by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953.